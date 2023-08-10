Travis Scott’s Rome Show Leaves 60 Injured & Causes Reports of Earthquake

Splash News

Travis Scott’s show at Rome’s Circus Maximus could be the last at the monument after fans were left injured and neighbors thought there was an earthquake.

CNN reports Scott was performing at the venue when someone pepper-sprayed the crowd, causing 60 people to seek medical attention. The site adds that a 14-year-old was also injured when they tried to climb a false wall to see the show for free and fell about 13 feet.

Meanwhile, Italy’s fire department told the outlet that they received “hundreds of calls” of an earthquake that coincided with Kanye West’s guest appearance at Travis’ show.

Splash News

This marked Ye’s first performance since his anti-Semitic comments last year.

Afterward, Alfonsina Russo, director of the head of the Colosseum Archeological Park, called to end big concerts at the ancient landmark, and now only approves of operas and ballets at the venue.

The site was the home of ancient Roman chariot racing, and Russo told Italian news outlet AGI, “The Circus Maximus is a monument. It is not a stadium, not a concert hall.”

Russo added, “These mega rock concerts put it at risk, including the Palatine Hill nearby.”