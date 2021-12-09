Travis Scott Speaks Out in First Interview About the Astroworld Tragedy

Getty Images

A month after the Astroworld tragedy, rapper Travis Scott is speaking out!

In an extensive interview with Charlamagne Tha God, he revealed, “I’ve been on different types of emotions, an emotional roller coaster.”

“It gets so hard because I always feel connected to my fans, and I went through something and my fans went through something and people’s parents went through something and it really hurts,” Scott continued. “It really hurts the community, it hurts the city. It’s just been a lot of thoughts, a lot of feelings, a lot of grieving, and just trying to wrap my head around it.”

Scott noted that he decided to do the interview since he “needed just a way to communicate.”

As for when he knew that there were casualties at the music festival, Travis said, “It wasn’t really until minutes until the press conference [after the show] that I figured out what happened. Even after the show, you’re just kind of hearing things, but I didn’t know the exact details. And even at that moment, you’re like, ‘Wait, what?’ You just went through something.”

Ten people were killed at the festival.

There were reports that some fans were screaming for Travis to stop the concert. He claimed, “It’s so crazy because I’m that artist, too — anytime you can hear something like that, you want to stop the show, you want to make sure fans get the proper attention they need. Anytime I could see anything like that, I did. I stopped it a couple of times to just make sure everybody was okay. And I really just go off the fans’ energy as a collective — call and response. I just didn’t hear that.”

Following the tragedy, Scott offered to pay for funeral expenses to victims of the tragedy. Some of the victims’ families rejected his offer. He said, “All things are understandable. At a time where they’re grieving and trying to find understanding and they want answers. It’s not about that. I’m always gonna be here to want to help them. I got to continue to show up for that.”

Scott also explained what precautions he’ll take for the future when he’s performing. He noted, “Just making sure everybody’s on post and… double down on just making sure that everyone is locked in: Everyone is aware, everyone is on response, everybody’s on it… and look out.”