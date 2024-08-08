Getty Images

Just days after announcing her pregnancy, Cardi B is opening up about how she nearly lost her unborn child after a “freak accident.”

In an interview with X Spaces, Cardi B revealed that she slipped while walking down the stairs at her home.

She said, “I was going down the stairs and I slipped a little. I practically fell, but I was trying to prevent myself from falling, so I was holding myself on the railing. My foot still slipped, and I kind of busted my ass.

“I felt a weird jerk, like a pop, and I couldn’t get up really,” she went on. “I noticed that I couldn’t really walk, like, I was feeling pain in my, I don’t know, in the lower of my stomach."

After the fall, Cardi took a nap. She said, “When I woke up, I couldn’t move my bottom at all. Like, just moving my feet was hurting the bottom of my stomach. I couldn’t move. I felt, like, paralyzed."

Cardi then went to the hospital, where medical professionals told her that she tore a ligament in her pelvis and was dilated.

According to Cardi, the accident “almost cost me my little one” since she was experiencing contractions “every two minutes for a whole 24 hours.”

She elaborated, “So they had to monitor me and I was in a lot of pain. I couldn’t move for two days straight.”

Once she was cleared for a hospital discharge, Cardi was “put on bed rest” and has to do therapy.