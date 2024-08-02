Getty

Days ago, Cardi B announced that she was expecting her third child, but everyone was wondering… is Offset the father?

Cardi B confirmed that Offset is indeed the father in her divorce filing, obtained by TMZ.

Cardi B is requesting child support, citing paternity of the baby.

Cardi B and Offset also share Kulture, 6, and Wave, 2.

Along with child support, Cardi B is asking that all personal property acquired during the marriage be divvied up evenly.

Cardi B cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

A source told Page Six, “They’ve grown apart. That’s what drove her to this decision more than anything else. This is something she wants to do.”

The divorce has been a long time coming. An insider claimed, “They both have been trying to figure out what their future looks like for a while now. It’s not something that happened overnight… They’ve both been on the same page. There wasn’t [pushback]. They’ve grown apart and that feeling has gotten stronger over time. It’s become unavoidable.”

The couple tied the knot in 2017, but have been on-again, off-again for years.