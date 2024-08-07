Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski, 33, and Shaboozey, 29, have tongues wagging after they were spotted in NYC.

Page Six reports the stars were holding hands as they arrived at Musica nightclub around 11 p.m. for Rema’s album-release party, hosted by Dream Hospitality Group.

They went on to dance the night away in the VIP section. A source told the paper, “They were definitely vibing and enjoying each other’s company all night; they weren’t trying to be discreet.”

Emily and Shaboozey eventually headed out at 1 a.m.

This is actually the third time Ratajkowski and the singer have attended the same event in recent weeks.

Page Six reports the first time was at Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July party in the Hamptons. Later in the month, both stars were spotted dining with friends in Soho.

Emily was previously married to Sebastian Bear-McClard from 2018 to 2022. They share son Sylvester Apollo, 3.