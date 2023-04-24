Getty Images

A month ago, model Emily Ratajkowski and singer Harry Styles sparked dating rumors after they were snapped making out on the streets of Tokyo.

The two were seen locking lips in full view of everyone around them as they stood next to a silver vehicle.

In a new interview with Spanish Vogue, Emily is weighing in on the viral photos.

She said, “I didn’t expect this to happen. I think, in general, there’s a reason certain celebrities live in [Los Angeles], hire security, don’t go to public restaurants… So the idea of giving [my freedom] up for the sake of privacy is something I haven’t considered yet.”

Emily admitted, “It’s very bizarre to have certain experiences and then have the whole world know about them and comment on them.”

Referencing her failed marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard, Ratajkowski emphasized, “I’m just a person who’s gone from a three-year relationship to a four-year relationship. So this is the first time in a long time that I’ve been in a dating stage.”

“The interest there is in that particular area is very strange,” she added. “Not that I’m surprised, but it’s a tiny slice of my life. Most of my life is focused on my son and my work.”

Ratajkowski also commented on the headlines pitting her against Harry’s ex, Olivia Wilde, saying, “I feel bad for Olivia because she has had to suffer this situation on several occasions.”

She pointed out that there is no bad blood between herself and Olivia, calling the drama “just an unfortunate situation.”

After the photos surfaced, a source told Us Weekly, “Harry has always been very attracted to Emily.”

“Emily isn’t looking for anything serious,” the insider claimed. “She’s just trying to live her best single life and have fun.”