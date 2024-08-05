Instagram

“The Bachelorette” alum Andi Dorfman is having a baby!

On Sunday, Andi announced that she’s expecting her first child with husband Blaine Hart.

Along with posting a pic of herself holding up sonogram photos, the pregnant star wrote on Instagram, “Future Mom + Dad!!!! To say we are over the moon is an understatement! Baby Hart coming later this year.”

In the pic, Andi’s growing baby bump takes center stage as Blaine is seen kissing her on the forehead.

The news comes a year after Andi and Blaine tied the knot in Sorrento, Italy.

Last summer, Andi opened up to People magazine about her wedding, saying, “Getting to spend my life with Blaine and being in love with him as much as I am is something that's like a dream come true to me.”

She said her favorite part was “seeing Blaine at the end of the aisle, and saying, ‘I do.’ I’ve waited a long time for this day, and he’s my person.”