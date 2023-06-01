Instagram

Andi Dorfman is officially off the market!

The Bachelorette alum married Blaine Hart on Wednesday in Sorrento, Italy.

Andi opened up to People magazine about her wedding, saying, “Getting to spend my life with Blaine and being in love with him as much as I am is something that's like a dream come true to me.”

She said her favorite part was “seeing Blaine at the end of the aisle, and saying, ‘I do.’ I’ve waited a long time for this day, and he’s my person.”

Hart added, “I’m so excited for all the adventures we have to look forward to, everything with Andi is just so much fun and more special.”

The magazine reports the couple enjoyed a three-day celebration before tying the knot in an emotional ceremony at Conca del Sogno Beach Club. The couple exchanged handwritten vows at the nuptials before taking their 75 guests on a sunset cruise along the Amalfi Coast to the Excelsior Vittoria hotel for dinner and drinks.

“It was all so beautiful,” Dorfman said. “We had a weather scare earlier in the week, and we didn’t know if the ceremony we always wanted was gonna happen, and then it turned out to be the most beautiful day. I couldn’t have dreamt of a more perfect day. Being able walk around and call Blaine my husband is already so much fun!”

Andi wore four dresses over two days for the festivities, explaining, “My stylist, Liza Lieberman, and I, just every time we see a new dress we're like, 'Can we fit this in the timeframe?'”

Dorfman chose a long, corseted Karen Sabag gown with buttons along the back for her walk down the aisle. She paired the look with a tulle veil and Manolo Blahnik shoes.

For the reception, the couple treated guests to steamed lobster, fresh pasta, and sea bass, with Italian cake and Chantilly cream and strawberries for dessert. They also offered homemade gelato and lemon sorbet. At Blaine’s request, they even had a gelato truck at all of their wedding events.

Andi also shared that she met Blaine more than 10 years ago, and that they reconnected in Italy in 2021.

“It's kind of a crazy story,” Dorfman shared. “We actually met at a party when we were both in college. Blaine was playing baseball at Furman University and one of my friends was his teammate. We met and then I never heard from him again until 15 years later in Italy.”

She recalled, “Blaine started DMing me and asked if I wanted to go for drinks. I told him, 'I'm in Italy, so no.' And he was like, 'Well, obviously. I saw your Instagram story, I'm here, too, and I want to take you out for drinks.'"