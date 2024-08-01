Claudia Doumit Reveals Cosmetic Surgery She Wanted Before ‘The Boys’ Role

Getty Images

“The Boys” star Claudia Doumit is opening up about the pressure to get plastic surgery in Hollywood.

During a recent panel at Comic-Con, Doumit revealed she was planning to get a nose job when she made it in Hollywood, but she’s since changed her mind!

She told fans, “It’s a beautiful half-Lebanese, half-Italian nose. It’s very strong. Ever since I was a young age, I thought to myself, ‘When I book my first job, I’m gonna get a nose job. I’m gonna get paid for that and then I’m gonna get a nose job.’”

Doumit noted that she was feeling the pressure to go under the knife “for many, many years.”

“Then I booked my first job, and I didn’t get a nose job,” Claudia elaborated. “I didn’t get a nose job and then booked the next job, and thought, ‘I’ll get it now.’ And then I didn’t get a nose job. And then I kept booking jobs and not getting nose jobs. And I kind of realized one day that I was booking jobs with the way that I looked, and I thought, ‘Oh, I don’t need a nose job because I’m booking jobs.’”

Before making waves on “The Boys” as Victoria Neuman, Doumit earned roles on the NBC show “Timeless” and did voice work for the video game “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.”

Doumit has also found love with “The Boys” co-star Jack Quaid.

She said she’s loving life, saying, “I’m doing the thing I love and I’m doing it the way that I look. And it’s not what the traditional narrative is. It’s not what a lot of people might think beauty is. But I think it’s beautiful and I think I wanna see more big noses on women on the screen. So, go, baby.”

Days ago, "Extra" spoke with Jack after “The Boys” made their big Hall H appearance at San Diego Comic-Con 2024.

He reflected on how “surreal” the experience was and recalled their first Comic-Con five years ago when no one knew what the show was!