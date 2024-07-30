Gwen Stefani’s Son Zuma Makes Country Debut at Blake Shelton’s Bar

Getty Images

Gwen Stefani’s son Zuma Rossdale, 15, is going country!

On Monday, Zuma made his country music debut at stepdad Blake Shelton’s Ole Red bar in Oklahoma.

In a video posted on X, Blake introduced Zuma to a cheering crowd!

Zuma performed a cover of Zach Bryan’s song “Oklahoma Smokeshow” while Blake sat on the side of the stage.

A year ago, Zuma’s older brother Kingston also performed at Ole Red bar.

Blake introduced Kingston, saying, “I'm very excited, actually honored, to be the first one to introduce this guy to the stage for the very first time ever. This guy's an artist, he's the real deal, and you guys are going to be able to say that you were there at his very first-ever public performance."

The former star of “The Voice” continued, "His music is rock, so I bet we got some rock fans out here. He's only 17 years old, everybody. Here he is, Mr. Kingston Rossdale, everybody!"

Afterward, Kingston told the audience, “Love you guys, thank you for being here! Thank you, it means everything to me, really. I hope you guys had a great night. Enjoy yourselves!”

A few months ago, “Extra’s” Alecia Davis spoke with Blake, who gushed over Gwen’s support.