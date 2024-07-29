Getty

Saoirse Ronan is now a married woman!

A week ago, Ronan tied the knot with “Mary Queen of Scots” co-star Jack Lowden in Edinburgh, Scotland, according to docs obtained by People magazine.

The Irish Independent reports that the wedding was “low-key” with “only a handful of the couple’s friends” present.

According to the outlet, guests “were sworn to secrecy.”

The wedding comes more than six months after Ronan sparked engagement rumors.

Saoirse was spotted wearing an engagement-like ring on that finger on multiple occasions.

Lowden also posted a pic on his Instagram of the view of Ben Vrackie, a Scottish mountain. One of the pics included a hand sporting a diamond ring. Many speculated that the hand belonged to Saoirse.