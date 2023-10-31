Engaged? Saoirse Ronan Wears Massive Diamond Ring on THAT Finger

Splash News

“Foe” actress Saoirse Ronan is sparking some engagement rumors!

Ronan has been spotted wearing an engagement-like ring on that finger on multiple occasions.

Earlier this month, Ronan sported the massive diamond ring at the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring-Summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week.

She appeared to be wearing the same ring again at a Tory Burch dinner in London on Monday.

Ronan has been dating her “Mary Queen of Scots” co-star Jack Lowden since 2018.

In July, the two were subject to engagement rumors after he posted a pic on his Instagram of the view of Ben Vrackie. One of the pics include a hand sporting a diamond ring. Many speculated that the hand belonged to Saoirse.

Jack recently opened up about working with Saoirse on their production company Acade Pictures, which recently wrapped shooing the film adaptation of Amy Liptrot’s memoir “The Outrun.” He told Esquire U.K., “We finished shooting in October last year, but it was a great adventure. Saoirse is, first and foremost, one of the best actors in the world, so to work with her in that way and help in any way I could was great. It’s hopefully the first of many — it was wonderful.”

He went on, “We want to only do stuff we believe in, so we’ve not set any specific parameters around that. But Saoirse and I both have a fascination with the countries we’re from, so we’re always going to have an eye on Irish and Scottish stuff because we’re both so obsessed with it.”