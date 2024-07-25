Alicia Vikander Confirms Baby #2 with Michael Fassbender

Getty Images

Alicia Vikander, 35, and Michael Fassbender, 47, had another baby!

In an interview for Elle, Vikander confirmed the birth of their second child.

For the interview, Alicia spoke with her “Hope” co-star Taylor Russell, who mentioned the baby.

Taylor noted that Alicia had just welcomed her second baby when they started filming in Korea.

According to Taylor, “Hope” was “so physical,” and required them to have stamina. She complimented Alicia, saying, “I was so impressed by how you showed up after doing something so intense.”

Alicia responded, “All women have such different experiences, and going through it a second time was definitely harder for me. But I think training made it easier. Going through those nine months is like a marathon, so it does help if you’re strong going into it. It’s so physically demanding, and I have so much admiration for any woman who has done it.”

“I gave birth four times on screen before I did it myself,” Vikander pointed out. “Your job is to pretend as an actor, but every time I had to give birth, I said to every woman on set, ‘I’m sorry.’ I felt like such an imposter.”

Last year, Alicia sparked rumors that she was pregnant while hitting the red carpet for the Academy Museum Gala, in which she wore a sheer Louis Vuitton gown which showed off her baby bump.

Getty Images

In 2021, Alicia confirmed the birth of her first child, a son.

Vikander told People magazine, "I now have a whole new understanding of life in general. That's pretty beautiful, and obviously will give a lot to any of my work in the future."

As far as how much life changed after having a little one, she explained, "I'm enjoying finding it out in the moment right now, more than anything."

A year later, Vikander revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage before welcoming their son, which was similar to what her character suffered in her 2016 film “The Light Between Oceans.”

She told The Sunday times, “[The miscarriage] was so extreme, painful to go through and, of course, it made me recall making that film.”

In “The Light Between Oceans,” Vikander and Fassbender played a couple who went through two miscarriages.