Alicia Vikander Confirms Secret Baby with Michael Fassbender

Getty Images

Alicia Vikander, 32, and Michael Fassbender, 44, had a baby!

The “Tomb Raider” actress confirmed the news to People after the couple was spotted with a baby in Paris and Ibiza.

Vikander told the magazine, "I now have a whole new understanding of life in general. That's pretty beautiful, and obviously will give a lot to any of my work in the future."

As far as how much life has changed after having a little one, she explained, "I'm enjoying finding it out in the moment right now, more than anything."

Alicia and Michael met on the set of “The Light Between Oceans” in 2014, and wed in 2017.

Vikander is also playing an expectant mother fighting to keep her husband from being deported in the new film “Blue Bayou.”