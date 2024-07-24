‘The Bachelorette’ Alum Jed Wyatt Marries Ellen Decker

Instagram

“The Bachelorette” alum Jed Wyatt is now married!

Over the weekend, Wyatt tied the knot with fiancé Ellen Decker, who announced their union on Instagram.

She wrote, “7.20.24 the best day of our lives and the beginning of this new chapter together💍🫶🥹.”

Ellen included a photo of their wedding rings

Some of Bachelor Nation was at the wedding, including Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour.

The wedding came two years after their engagement.

In July of 2022, Jed gushed on Instagram, “I am elated to get to spend this life with you. I get to love you, protect you, support you, and buy you endless amounts of sprinkles. Waking up next to that ring on your hand the past couple days has been one of the happiest feelings I have felt in my life. You deserve it all, Ellen. Without further ado, how perfect is my fiancée.”

Jed and Ellen made it Instagram official in December 2019, months after his broken engagement with “The Bachelorette’s” Hannah Brown.

“Extra” spoke with Hannah, who opened up about what went down with Jed.

Brown revealed how she felt after learning in the press about Jed's girlfriend back home. She explained, “I just felt like my world kind of caved in,” adding that it was “really tough” when the article came out and she had to “process what happened.”

The couple broke up over the phone, and Hannah shared why she chose to take the high road and see him face to face on the “After the Rose” episode. She shared, “I've said my piece with Jed… have sobbed on the floor… I've been so mad and so angry, but he's already getting a lot of negativity because what happened was terrible… and traumatic… but I don't need to punish him anymore… and I do believe that he's sorry… So I wanted to allow him to speak on that.”