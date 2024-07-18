Getty Images

Naomi Pomeroy’s body has been found following the accident that took her life on the Willamette River over the weekend.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office announced the news on Facebook, posting, “July 17, 2024, at about 10:00 am, the deceased body of Naomi Pomeroy was located on the Willamette River about a half mile upstream of Hyak Park between Corvallis and Albany.”

The authorities added that people in canoes found the body and called 911.

“BCSO marine deputies arrived shortly after, located a deceased female on a shallow section of bedrock near the middle of the river with about one to two feet of water,” the post said.

The body was identified as Pomeroy, and “deputies released Naomi to a funeral home and notified her family of the recovery.”

The Sheriff’s Office previously released a press release stating the accident occurred July 13 at approximately 8:25 p.m. in Corvallis, near Mary’s River.

There were three people involved, including Pomeroy’s husband Kyle Linden Webster.

The Sheriff’s Office states that the group had two inner tubes that were secured together, and that Naomi was attached to a paddleboard. She was not wearing a life jacket.

The tubes and paddleboard “became entangled on an exposed snag in the water. One of the adults, Naomi, was pulled under the water and unable to free herself due to the paddleboard leash.”

“Corvallis Fire Department personnel recovered the two other adults on the shore and safely transported them to a boat launch,” the statement went on.

The press release continued, “BCSO deputies searched the area using all available tools, including sonar, underwater cameras, and drones, but were unable to locate any signs of Naomi in the area due to heavy debris in the water.”

In an interview with the New York Times, Webster explained that a branch in the water was to blame for the accident.

He also shared that Pomeroy had been in a good head space in the months leading up to her death. “Naomi was pretty advanced in her understanding of this cool ride we’re on. She was more at peace in the last six months than she ever was before. She said she had done everything she was put here to do.”

Pomeroy was a well-known chef from Portland who owned notable eateries over the years, like Beast and Ripe Cooperative. She also opened the cocktail bar Expatriate with her husband in 2013, and had just launched the ice cream shop Cornet Custard in May, with plans to expand the location to include a French restaurant.

Fans know Naomi from “Top Chef Masters” and for her appearances as a judge on “Top Chef” during Seasons 10, 15, and 18. Pomeroy also appeared on “Iron Chef.”

Bravo Top Chef shared on X, “The Bravo and ‘Top Chef’ family send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Chef Naomi Pomeroy. Naomi was a powerhouse chef who made an indelible mark on the culinary industry.”