Getty Images

Naomi Pomeroy, who appeared on “Top Chef Masters” Season 3, has died following an accident on the Willamette River in Oregon. She was 49.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred July 13 at approximately 8:25 p.m. in Corvallis, near Mary’s River.

A press release states that there were three people involved, and according to Portland Monthly, one was Pomeroy’s husband Kyle Linden Webster.

The Sheriff’s Office states that the group had two people on innertubes that were secured together, and Naomi, who was attached to a paddleboard.

The tubes and paddleboard “became entangled on an exposed snag in the water. One of the adults, Naomi, was pulled under the water and unable to free herself due to the paddleboard leash.”

“Corvallis Fire Department personnel recovered the two other adults on the shore and safely transported them to a boat launch,” the statement went on.

The search for Naomi’s body is ongoing.

The press release continued, “BCSO deputies searched the area using all available tools, including sonar, underwater cameras, and drones, but were unable to locate any signs of Naomi in the area due to heavy debris in the water.”

Sheriff Van Arsdall added, “This Office is dedicated to locating Naomi and bringing her home to her family and loved ones. I want to thank all involved in the search and recovery mission during this difficult time.”

Naomi’s death is the first drowning the county has seen this year. The Sheriff’s Office warned, “Rivers are inherently dangerous with current and hazards,” adding, “If you float rivers, do not tie yourself to a paddle board unless you have a quick release leash. Also, do not tie two or more inner tubes together; this requires you to have a life jacket for each person. Kids 12 and younger must wear a life jacket.”

Pomeroy was a well-known chef from Portland who owned notable eateries over the years, like Beast and Ripe Cooperative. She also opened the cocktail bar Expatriate with her husband in 2013, and had just launched the ice cream shop Cornet Custard in May, with plans to expand the location to include a French restaurant.

Fans know Naomi from “Top Chef Masters” and for her appearances as a judge on “Top Chef” during Seasons 10, 15, and 18. Pomeroy also appeared on “Iron Chef.”

Bravo Top Chef shared on X, “The Bravo and ‘Top Chef’ family send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Chef Naomi Pomeroy. Naomi was a powerhouse chef who made an indelible mark on the culinary industry.”