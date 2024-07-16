Natalie Portman Reveals How Rihanna Helped Her Amid Divorce

Getty Images

Natalie Portman got a major ego boost from Rihanna amid her divorce from Benjamin Millepied.

Portman stopped by “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and told him of meeting the “Diamonds” singer, “I think every woman going through a divorce should get to have Rihanna say to her that she’s a bad b*tch,” adding, “It was — it was exactly what I needed.”

Jimmy then played a clip of the two women meeting for the first time outside of the Dior Haute Couture show in Paris in January. The stars hugged, and Natalie told RiRi, “I love you.”

The Grammy winner replied, “You are one of the hottest b*tches in Hollywood forever.”

Rihanna then insisted, “I don’t get excited about anybody, but I f**king love you.”

As they shared another hug, Natalie replied, “I love you.”

After the clip, Portman told Jimmy, “It was a formative moment in my life.”

Natalie filed for divorce from Benjamin in France in July 2023, and the divorce was finalized in February.

Portman and the choreographer met on the set of “Black Swan” and were married in 2012. They share son Aleph, 13, and daughter Amalia, 7.