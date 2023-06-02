Natalie Portman & Benjamin Millepied Still Together After His Alleged Affair (Report)

Getty Images

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied are reportedly still together after he was accused of having an affair.

French outlet Voici reported that Millepied cheated on Portman, but a source tells People the tryst “was short-lived and it is over.”

The insider insisted, “He knows he made an enormous mistake and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together. Natalie is incredibly private and has no intention of playing this out in the media. Her biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy.”

Natalie attended the Cannes Film Festival without her husband late last month, but was photographed with Millepied at a Beyoncé concert in Paris last week. A few days later, while still in Paris, the couple was spotted kissing.