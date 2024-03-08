Skip to Main Content
Celebrity News March 08, 2024

Natalie Portman & Benjamin Millepied Secretly Finalize Divorce

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied have secretly divorced after 11 years of marriage, her rep confirmed to People.

The “May December” actress quietly filed in France back in July and the divorce was finalized in February.

Portman and the choreographer met on the set of “Black Swan” and were married in 2012. They share son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, 7.

The split comes after May 2023 reports that Benjamin had an affair.

A friend of the couple told People, "It was initially really tough for her, but her friends rallied around her and helped get her through the worst of it.”

The source added, "Natalie is coming out of a really tough and painful year but she's come out the other side of it stronger and is finding joy in her family, friends and work."

Now, the exes are focused on co-parenting. The insider said, “Nothing is more important.”

