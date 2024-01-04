Getty Images

On Wednesday night, Charles Melton was honored for his work in “May December” at the 2024 New York Film Critics Circle Awards.

“Extra” spoke with Charles about wearing a prosthetic for a memorable sex scene between his and Natalie Portman’s characters.

He shared, “It was a very professional day. That was our last day of filming. It was so much conversations.”

“It was just in for a few seconds, but we filmed till like 5 in the morning that day,” Charles noted. “I couldn’t use the bathroom for nine hours.”

Charles said he was “grateful” to be honored at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards and expressed shared his excitement for the upcoming awards season.