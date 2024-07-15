Luke Perry’s Daughter Sophie Pays Tribute to Shannen Doherty

Getty Images

Shannen Doherty died Saturday at 53, and now Luke Perry’s daughter is paying tribute.

Sophie Perry shared a black-and-white photo of Doherty and her late father on Instagram Stories, alongside a white heart.

In the throwback photo, Shannen is smiling widely as Luke bites her necklace with a wolfish grin on his face.

The photo paid homage to their days playing on-screen couple Brenda Walsh and Dylan McKay on the hit show “Beverly Hills, 90210.”

Doherty died on Saturday following a years-long battle with cancer. Perry passed away in 2019 after suffering a stroke.

Following the news of Shannen’s passing, many “90210” stars remembered the actress on social media.

Her "Beverly Hills, 90210" co-star Jason Priestley immediately memorialized her on Instagram with a cast photo of the two. He played her brother on the phenomenally popular series. "Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of my friend Shannen. She was a force of nature and I will miss her," he wrote. "Sending love and light to her family in this dark time."

Jennie Garth shared, "I am still processing my tremendous grief over the loss of my long time friend Shannen, the woman I have often described as one of the strongest people I have ever known. Our connection was real and honest. We were so often pitted against each other but none of that reflected the truth of our real relationship which was one built on mutual respect and admiration. She was courageous, passionate, determined and very loving and generous. I will miss her and will always honor her deeply in my heart and in my memories."

Tori Spelling posted a selfie of them together on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "I don't have outward words yet... but WE knew and that's what matters."

Brian Austin Green, also of "Beverly Hills, 90210," wrote in an Instagram Story, "Shan. My sister... ..You loved me through everything. You were a big part of my understanding of love. I'll miss you more than I know how to process right now. Thank you for the gift of you."