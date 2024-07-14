Skip to Main Content
Celebrity News July 14, 2024

Shannen Doherty, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' & 'Charmed' Star, Dies at 53

FOX

Shannen Doherty, the star of "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Charmed" who went public with a long cancer battle, has died.

She was 53.

Her death was confirmed in a message to People magazine by publicist Leslie Sloane, who said, "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease."

"The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie," she went on. "The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace."

FOX
The "Beverly Hills, 90210" cast reunited in 2019 ahead of the launch of "BH90210."

Doherty had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. In November of last year, she announced she had stage 4 cancer. It had spread to her bones and the situation was dire, but Doherty said to People, “I’m not done with living. I’m not done with loving. I’m not done with creating. I’m not done with hopefully changing things for the better. I’m just not — I’m not done.”

