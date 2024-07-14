Shannen Doherty, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' & 'Charmed' Star, Dies at 53

FOX

Shannen Doherty, the star of "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Charmed" who went public with a long cancer battle, has died.

She was 53.

Her death was confirmed in a message to People magazine by publicist Leslie Sloane, who said, "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease."

"The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie," she went on. "The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace."

FOX