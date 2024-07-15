Dr. Paul Nassif to Be a Dad for the 5th Time!

Getty

“Botched” star Dr. Paul Nassif is going to be a dad again!

Over the weekend, Nassif, 62, announced that he’s expecting another baby with wife Brittany Pattakos, 33.

In a video, Nassif revealed that their second child together will be a boy. He wrote on Instagram, “SURPRISE! We’re having a… BOY!!!! We can’t wait to meet you & we love you so much already, Baby Nassif! 💙”

In the video, Nassif and some of his kids are seen blasting smoke cannons, which shoot out blue powder.

Brittany also shared a pic of a sonogram on Instagram.

She wrote, “My little baby boy coming in January 😊 we’re so excited to meet you! 💙”

Paul and Brittany are already the parents of daughter Paulina, 3. Paul is also the father of son Gavin, 21, and 18-year-old twins Colin and Christian with his ex, former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Adrienne Maloof.

Paul and Brittany tied the knot in 2019, seven years after he finalized his divorce with Adrienne.