Getty Images

Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher are now husband and wife!

People magazine confirms that Eddie and Paige have tied the knot, nearly six years after they announced their engagement.

According to the outlet, the couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in Anguilla with their close friends and family on July 9.

For their special day, Eddie wore a Brioni suit while Paige opted for a lacy gown by Mira Zwillinger.

The wedding took place after Murphy’s press tour for his film “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.”

It is Eddie’s second marriage and Paige’s first.

Murphy was previously married to Nicole Mitchell Murphy, but they split in 2005 after 12 years of marriage.

Eddie and Paige have been together since 2012. She is the mother of his kids Izzy, 8, and Max, 5.

In 2020, “Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Eddie and Paige at the Golden Globes, where she gushed about her man.