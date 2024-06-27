What Eddie Murphy Has Learned About Fame: 'Ain't No F**kin' Magic' (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Eddie Murphy is back as Axel Foley in “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F,” 40 years after creating the character that would change his life, He sits down with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert, reflecting on the character.

He considers Axel his most important role, sharing, “Before ‘Beverly Hills Cop,’ there had never been a movie that starred a Black man, a Black person, that was successful all around the world. Even still, to this day, when Black folks, we make movies, most of the time they work in the States and outside of the country they don't work.”

Eddie went on, “’Beverly Hills Cop’ started it, the whole all around the world — that’s where you get Will [Smith] and The Rock. They do it now, but ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ is the first one that did it.”

Melvin asked what he knows now about fame that maybe he didn’t know before.

He said, “When I was around 13, 14, I started saying I was gonna be famous, so I knew I was gonna be famous and it was more magic. I still believed in magic. As you get older, it's like, 'Hey, ain't no f**kin' magic.'”

Looking ahead, Eddie responded to rumors of a “Beverly Hills Cop 5.”

He said, “Yeah, true, they're developing [it]. They are working on the script.”

Murphy said he doesn’t know the storyline yet, sharing, “Yeah… I'm waiting on the script.”

Plus, he shared that he’s developing a new version of “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World” from the '60s with himself, Martin Lawrence, and a who’s-who of comedians.

“I’ve developed a new version of it,” he said. “If that script comes out right, you're going to see me and Martin and any and everybody else that was funny over the last 30 years. I want to cast all comedians and just really do something special and unique.”

He went on, “That’s what made ‘Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World' special was they had all of these Hollywood stars… something you could never do now. It would cost a gazillion dollars to do, but you could do it if you just use comedians, just get a who's-who of comedians, and Martin would be in that without question.”