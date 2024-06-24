Eddie Murphy Reveals ‘Beverly Hills Cop 5’ Is Already in the Works! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Eddie Murphy sat down with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert to talk “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.”

He opened up about how he has changed over the 40 years since the original, and confirmed rumors of a “Beverly Hills Cop 5.”

Murphy said when he started out in the franchise, “I was a just a normal 21-year-old, didn't have no kids and just had few life experiences and now I'm a grandpa with 10 kids and a granddaughter.”

The actor said the character Axel has similarly matured, explaining, “It's a whole universe between Axel Foley then and Axel Foley now, so much has changed. It's age appropriate. The character in this movie is different from that Axel Foley… he's been through marriage and he's estranged from his daughter… this guy is more mature than the old Axel.

He considers Axel his most important role, sharing, “Before ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ there had never been a movie that starred a Black man, Black person that was successful all around the world. Even still to this day when Black folks we make movies most of the time they work in the states and outside of the country they don't work.”

Eddie went on, “’Beverly Hills Cop’ started it, all around the world, that’s where you get Will [Smith] and The Rock they do it now, but ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ is the first one that did it.”

Netflix

Melvin asked what he knows now about fame, that maybe he didn’t know before.

He said, “When I was around 13, 14 I started saying I was going to be famous so I knew I was going to be famous and it was more magic… the underside of it you see after years and years and years.”

Looking ahead, Eddie responded to rumors of a “Beverly Hills Cop 5.”

He said, “Yeah, true they're developing [it], they are working on the script.”

Murphy said he doesn’t know the storyline yet, sharing, “I don't know what direction they've gone in… Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the movie, he's developing it and they got the guy that wrote this last one and I'm waiting on the script.”

Plus, he shared that he’s developing a new version of “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World” with himself, Martin Lawrence, and a “who’s who” of comedians.

“I’ve developed a new version of it,” he said. “If that script comes out… you going to see me and Martin and any and everybody else that was funny over the last 30 years, they want to cast all comedians and really do something special and unique.”

He went on, “That’s what made ‘Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World,’ they had all of these Hollywood stars… something you could never do now because it would cost a gazillion dollars to do, but you could do it if you just use comedians just get a who's who of comedians and Martin would be in that without question.”