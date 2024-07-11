Tyler Perry on the Future of ‘Madea’: ‘I’m Committed to It’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Tyler Perry, Meagan Good and Cory Hardrict are dishing on “Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with the trio about the thriller, as well as the future of his “Madea” movies.

Tyler wrote and directed “Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black,” but he’s also the genius behind everyone’s favorite tough-talking granny in the “Madea” franchise.

Could we see more of Madea? Tyler answered, “Listen, I wanted to be done with that broad in 1999, so we’ll see. We’ll see what happens, but as long as people want to see it, I’ve committed to it because what I found is where we are in the world with so much sadness and division and foolishness and anger and vitriol, it’s good to have something that just makes you laugh.”

Tyler is turning 55 soon, and he said he only wants to do projects that inspire him. He said, “If it doesn’t inspire me, I don’t want to do it.”

Perry is all about helping young actors go forward with their own Hollywood careers. He commented, “Going to work every day, seeing all these kids come through the door, brown kids, white kids, Asian, people who’ve never had a shot in this business, having these opportunities, that inspires me.”

With “Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black,” Perry pushed Good to put on a producer hat along with acting!

Meagan emphasized, “He understands what every actor needs and every actors needs something different to bring the best in their performance.”

Tyler noted, “I’m also an actor so I’m an actor’s director and I’m always open to them giving another interpretation of it as long as it’s cohesive to where we’re going.”

“Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black” centers on a woman trying to escape an abusive husband.

Perry stressed, “Sometimes love is not enough, and you got to know when to say enough is enough and when to walk away.”

Meagan pulled from her own experience of going through a divorce for the role.