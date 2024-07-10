Getty Images

Political staffer Huma Abedin has officially moved on from disgraced ex Anthony Weiner.

Abedin is marrying billionaire investor Alex Soros.

On Wednesday, Alex announced their engagement on Instagram. He wrote, “this happened…we couldn’t be happier, more grateful, or more in love ❤️ 😍 💍.”

In the pic, Alex is down on one knee as he is proposing to Huma.

According to Page Six, Alex popped the question six weeks ago.

A source close to Huma shared, “The best way I can describe the relationship is effortless. After a lot of tumultuous years for Huma, she’s relaxed and happy and in love.”