Kate Beckinsale, 50, made a shocking revelation on Instagram about her recent hospital stay, sharing that she was vomiting “copious amounts of blood.”

The actress posted the information in her comments after a troll commented on her body.

The original post was a video of Kate putting on a hairnet while wearing pink bikini bottoms, a pink crop top featuring hamsters, and black boots.

She quoted Kanye West’s “Runaway” in the caption, writing, “Let’s have a toast for the douche bags. Let’s have a toast for the assholes. Let’s have a toast for the scumbags 😘😘😘😘.”

When a hater wrote in the comments, “Go do some squats @katebeckinsale I think ur ass ran away.”

Kate hit back, “No, actually, I watched my stepfather die quite shockingly , my mother has stage 4 cancer, and I lost a lot of weight from stress and grief, quite quickly and then I was in hospital for six weeks because the grief had burned a hole in my oesophagus which made me vomit copious amounts of blood, and I found eating very hard.”

She continued, “And I just worked very very hard on a movie that was actually quite triggering because it also involved the theme of the death of my father so l'm not really concerned about what you think about my ass. Maybe you should worry about your own f**king ass. I suggest shoving something up it-like a large pineapple or a brick.”

Beckinsale first revealed she was unwell back in March when she shared a Mother’s Day message for her mom while including photos of herself in the hospital.

Kate wrote on Instagram at the time, “Happy birthday and UK Mother’s Day this last week to my incredible mother . Thank you to those that love us and support us when it’s sh*t and try to make sure there are some bits that aren’t . And for looking after our dogs when we can’t, and lead us to remember happy things when we can’t . And turn up when we are sick and sit with us . . And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love.”

“Thank you for loving us, those who do ,and for the amazing, kindest Nick, and especially for my mother’s capacity for joy. It is so inspiring and beautiful,” Kate continued. “Happy everything mama . Your fight for joy despite also welcoming tears is the experience of watching a warrior up close .I love you x.”

Kate continued to post photos from the hospital, but seemed to confirm she was back home on April 7 when she shared some videos of her dogs.

She has since deleted all of the hospital posts.