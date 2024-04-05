Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Kate Beckinsale remains hospitalized as she battles a mystery health issue.

The actress shared new Instagram pics from a medical facility as she received a visit from friend Jonathan Voluck.

She wore cat pajamas and the pair posed in silly masks as they snapped photos together.

Kate also included photos of rainbows, a book called “Grief Is for People,” and a bottle marked “F**ks to Give.”

When a person in the comments suggested that a “ruptured cyst must have taken a toll,” Kate replied back, “I didn’t have a ruptured cyst since 2019. But thank you so much for your kind wishes x.”

Beckinsale first revealed her hospitalization on March 11, as she wished her mother a Happy Mother’s Day in the U.K.

While she shared photos from the hospital, Beckinsale didn’t reveal the cause of her hospitalization.

Over the weekend, Kate followed up with photos from her hospital bed as she showed off her bunny socks. She wrote, “Happy Easter 🐰🐇🐣.”