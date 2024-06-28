Getty Images

Princess Anne was discharged from the hospital on Friday, following an incident on June 23.

Buckingham Palace told People magazine that the 73-year-old was released from Southmead Hospital in Bristol and is now recovering at Gatcombe Park, her country home in Gloucestershire.

The royal’s husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, also spoke out.

He told People, “I would like to extend my warmest thanks to the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife’s short stay."

She will return to royal duties once she is cleared by her medical team.

Earlier this week, Buckingham Palace revealed Princess Anne suffered “minor injuries and a concussion following an incident at Gatcombe Park estate.

People adds that her injuries were consistent the impact of a horse’s head or leg, adding, “The exact details of the accident were unable to be ascertained.”

On June 25, The Telegraph reported that Princess Anne was conscious but experiencing memory loss. The memory loss was believed to be temporary.

The same day, Sir Laurence released a statement to People, saying, "She is recovering well, thank you. We are both profoundly grateful to the medical team and hospital support staff for their expert care — and to the emergency services who were all so wonderful at the scene.”

He added, "We are both deeply touched by all the kind messages we have received from so many people near and far. It means a great deal.”

Due to her injuries the royal was forced to miss or postpone her royal engagements, including a trip to Canada.

Princess Anne is known for her horseback riding experience. She was riding during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 15 and also competed in the 1976 Olympics.