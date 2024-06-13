Getty Images

Kate Middleton has been out of the public spotlight as she battles cancer, and now rumors are surfacing that she could be in Texas.

The chatter started after a Reddit user claimed they heard Middleton was spotted at the St. Regis Hotel in Houston near the MD Anderson Cancer Center.

TikTok user @matta_of_fact, who often posts about the royals, fueled the rumors when she then revealed she’s been hearing these rumors for the past two months.

Kensington Palace shut down the theory, telling the Houston Chronicle that Kate is not receiving treatment in the U.S.

BBC sources also insist to KHOU that Middleton hasn’t left the U.K. at all during her treatment.

The news comes just after Middleton broke her silence on missing the Trooping the Colour rehearsal.

In a letter to the Irish Guard, she wrote, “I wanted to write and let you know how proud I am of the entire Regiment ahead of the Colonel’s review and Trooping of the Colour.”

"I appreciate everyone trooping this year has been practicing for months and dedicating many hours to ensuring their uniforms and drill are immaculate."

She goes on, “Being your colonel remains a great honor, and I am very sorry that I’m unable take the salute at this year’s Colonel’s review. Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment, however I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon.”

Kate is not expected to attend the upcoming Trooping the Colour on June 15. King Charles III, who is also battling cancer, is expected to attend and will inspect the horses via carriage rather than on horseback.

Meanwhile, an insider tells Us Weekly, “Kate’s feeling strong enough to be very involved with the kids. She’s been an active parent.”

A second source adds, “Kate’s recovery is going well. She’s not able to see many people because she is susceptible to getting sick and they don’t want her compromised, but she’s up and about.”

The insider went on to share that Kate’s team is “reevaluating what she’s going to be able to take on when she comes back,” explaining, “She may never come back in the role that people saw her in before.”

For now, she’s keeping busy with her children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, at their summer home, Anmer Hall. Prince William is currently on a break from royal duties as well, due to the surprise general election taking place July 4.