‘Glee’ Alum Jenna Ushkowitz Pregnant with Baby #2

Getty Images

“Glee” alum Jenna Ushkowitz, 38, has another baby on the way.

On Friday, Ushkowitz announced that she is pregnant with her second child.

Along with two pics of her with a little baby bump, Jenna wrote on Instagram, “Baby #2 on the way ❤️ We are pregnant and so excited and grateful. It has been a journey, (I will share more soon) but in the meantime, enjoying this exciting time.”

One of the pics showed Ushkowitz holding a positive pregnancy test. She shared, “Grateful to Clearblue for providing me with a clear result and giving me 100% confidence #ClearblueConfirmed.”

Jenna found out she was pregnant during a trip to the East Coast. She told People magazine, “I was actually on vacation in New York visiting my family at the time. And when I was packing, I had a Clearblue Early Digital Pregnancy Test in my closet and I was like, 'Let me just pack it just in case.'"

“So I packed it and the day before we left the trip, I was like, 'Something feels very familiar about this feeling and let me just take this test.' I did. And when pregnant came up, my jaw dropped," Ushkowitz elaborated. "I was shocked. And then overjoyed, of course."

Jenna didn’t have to say much to husband David Stanley. She said, “He was upstairs, and so he came down the stairs, I still had a look of shock on my face and he was like, 'No way.’ He just knew and he was just so, so happy. We were so excited for our daughter to be a big sister and to expand our family. It's just really, really special."

The two are already the parents of daughter Emma, 2.

Ushkowitz is “looking forward” to seeing Emma as a big sister.

According to Jenna, Emma “understands that there's a baby in mommy's belly.”

Jenna went on, “She says, 'I'm a big girl. I'm a big sister.' And she understands baby. So to an extent, she knows what's going on. She'll figure it out real soon.”

Ushkowitz also opened up on her second pregnancy, which is “extraordinarily different” from her first. She admitted, “It was truly like a head-spinning experience of how different it was. And it's just such a good lesson that every pregnancy truly is different. You're not going through the same journey every time because every kid is different. And so it was definitely something that I didn't expect at all."