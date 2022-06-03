‘Glee’ Alum Jenna Ushkowitz Welcomes First Child

Congrats are in order for Jenna Ushkowitz and her husband David Stanley — the couple just welcomed their first child together.

Jenna announced the happy news with a black-and-white photo of herself holding her baby. The pic shows a necklace around her neck that says “Mama” and her little one’s tiny hand.

The 36-year-old, who previously shared she was expecting a girl, wrote, “Our hearts have burst wide open ❤️.”

Ushkowitz has been sharing her pregnancy journey with fans. Just a few days ago, she showed off her baby bump with the caption, “Woke up today feeling grateful for my body, my health and my incredible support system.”

In another post she showed off a pic from her maternity shoot, writing, “I’m so grateful to have these to look back on, my body is doing amazing, miracle like things and I want to honor that. ✨”

Jenna and David, who wed in 2021, announced the pregnancy in January. They shared a black-and-white Instagram pic at the time, captioning it, “Our hearts are so full… Baby Girl Stanley coming soon 💕”