Jimmy Kimmel was recently among the elite A-list at a party at Paul McCartney’s house that included Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Mick Jagger and others.

Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney opened up about the party on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show.” Watch the interview here.

The couple had tagged along to the bash with some friends and weren’t sure what to expect. What they found was a star-studded gathering of about 100 celebrities… and Taylor deejaying!

Jimmy dished, “She just had her iPhone and kind of tapped into the house system. But it wasn't like she was hired to work there.”

Stern asked if the late-night host talked to the singer, and Jimmy confirmed, “Yeah, I did.”

When asked if Travis was there, too, Kimmel replied, “Yes, indeed,” and Molly interjected, “He’s very good-looking.”

Other guests included Ringo Starr, Bruce Springsteen and Steven Spielberg, and Kimmel explained how they coped.

“Well, I think what you do in a party like that is you gravitate toward the people you already know and you go, 'Can you believe that this is happening and that we're here?' And, you kind of leave it at that.”

Molly shared, “I was in the corner with Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, who I was so relieved to see because I, it was one of those parties. I didn't know how to hold my body. I didn't know where to look. I didn't know what to do. It was just, like, one more famous person after another.”

Jimmy said he chatted with Bruce, revealing, “We talked about Elvis and we talked about, I dunno, just being in L.A. and, we even had that moment like, 'Can you believe this party?' I mean, even Bruce Springsteen was like, 'This is some party.'”

Howard asked if Bruce and Courteney were dancing together, after she famously starred in his 1984 “Dancing in the Dark” video.

Molly replied, “No… I wanted that to happen.”