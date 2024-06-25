Getty Images

Travis Kelce is swooning over Taylor Swift!

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end opened up about his girlfriend on the June 25 episode of Barstool Sports’ “Bussin’ with the Boys” podcast, which was recorded on June 19.

While discussing how Taylor handled his Super Bowl win, he shared, "She's very self-aware… I think that's why I really started to really fall for her, was how genuine she is around friends [and] family. It can get crazy for somebody with that much attention... and she just keeps it so chill and so cool."

Kelce added, "I can admire it for sure.”

The athlete also appreciated how chill Swift was when she attended her first Chiefs game back in September. Travis said he offered to set up the singer with security or anything she needed, but, “She just walked right through the front door.”

He quoted Taylor as having said, "I just want to be around family and friends, and experience this with everybody.”

Kelce gushed, “She got beaucoup points for that. I was like, ‘Damn, she’s in the madness… She wants to support me.’ She really won me over with that one.”

When asked if his fellow players “gave him sh*t” when he started dating Taylor, he said, "Nobody knew what was going on. [It was] really all over the place... We kinda kept it between us as much we could.”

He admitted, "But once she came to a game, obviously it was all poppin' from there.”

Travis insisted, “You want to keep things private, but at the same time I’m not here to hide anything... That's my girl, that's my lady. I’m proud of that."

He later added of their relationship and all the fanfare, "I've had fun with just about every aspect of it. It's just when you're at home you want privacy, and you don't always get that.”

The star also gushed over her Eras tour, saying, “The concerts are electric, and she just switched it up and came out with the new album [‘The Tortured Poets Department’] and incorporated it into the new show. She’s having fun, so I can enjoy seeing her in her element killing it onstage.”

After recording the podcast, Travis got to be part of Taylor’s show!

Taylor chose to blow her fans' minds Sunday by including Travis in her London show during the transitional number before

"I Can Do It with a Broken Heart" from her "TTPD" album.

With no warning, Travis — who has been in attendance at all her London shows — emerged with her other backup dancers in a tux, causing the crowd to go wild with cheers.

Grinning broadly, he nimbly kicked up his heels as if to make sure nobody missed the surprise.