“Mindy Project” star Mindy Kaling is a mom again!

On Monday, her 45th birthday, Mindy announced the birth of her third child, who was born several months ago.

Kaling wrote on Instagram, “In late February I gave birth to my daughter, Anne. She’s the best birthday present I could’ve ever imagined. When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life. I’m so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline. Thanks for all the birthday wishes!”

The news came as a surprise, since Mindy never announced that she was pregnant.

Kaling included photos of her two older kids, Katherine, 6, and Spencer, 3, with their newborn sibling.

The post also featured a pic of Mindy’s baby bump, which she was able to conceal for her entire pregnancy.

Kaling has been able to do this before, successfully hiding her second pregnancy, too!

In 2020, she shared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “I’m telling it for the first time now… I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3.”

Just a month ago, Mindy appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” dishing on the possibility of her kids following in her footsteps.

She said, “So far, I could see my daughter doing it a little bit. She did a little bit of musical theater and liked it, but again, wanted to be the star of the production and wasn’t and thus kind of lost interest.”

Kaling has opted to keep the faces of her kids hidden for all these years. She told People magazine years ago, “I feel like I might as well wait until they get old enough so they can tell me if they want to be part of my social media or not."