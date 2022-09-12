Getty Images

Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak joked around about “complicated relationships” while presenting at the 2022 Emmys.

The friendly exes were presenting Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie when they seemed to poke fun at themselves.

Kaling joked, “To all the nominees, we want to say congratulations, you lazy sons of bitches. How are you getting away with it? We did 22 [episodes] a year. It would take up your whole life. [There] was no time for other projects and no time for a social life. You had no choice but to form complicated relationships with your co-stars.”

Novak added, “Now, you can just write some self-contained masterpiece, cast it with movie stars, shoot it for a few weeks, and go back to your fancy luxury compound.” Teasing the “White Lotus” team, he added, “Maybe you shot the whole thing at your fancy luxury compound, in all honesty.”

Mindy and B.J. worked together on “The Office” and dated on and off from 2004-2007. They have remained close friends and are often photographed together.

She recently opened up to Marie Claire about her family, and reacted to rumors that Novak was the father of her children Katherine, 4, and Spencer, 1.

Mindy said of the gossip, “It doesn’t bother me,” adding, “He’s the godparent to both my kids — and they have such a great relationship — and so far [the speculation hasn’t] affected my happiness at all, it hasn’t affected my kids or B.J.”