Getty Images

Elon Musk, 52, is a dad again, after quietly welcoming his twelfth child earlier this year.

Bloomberg broke the news that Musk had welcomed his third child with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, 38.

Musk opened up about the baby to Page Six, explaining that while the public is just finding out about the little one, the idea that he had “secretly fathered” a child was “false.”

“All our friends and family know,” Musk said. “Failure to issue a press release, which would be bizarre, does not mean ‘secret.'”

Elon has been vocal about declining birth rates, telling Page Six, “Many countries are already well below replacement rate, and the trend is that almost all will be. This is simply a fact, not a ‘debunked theory.'”

He continued, “2.1 kids is replacement rate, and obviously the world as a whole will soon drop below that point.”

Musk and Zilis also share twins Strider and Azure, who were born in November 2021.

Shivon Zilis/X

In Walter Isaacson’s 2023 biography “Elon Musk,” Zilis said of Musk, "He really wants smart people to have kids, so he encouraged me to. If the choice is between an anonymous sperm donor or doing it with the person you admire most in the world, for me that was a pretty f**king easy decision."

The twins were born one month before he welcomed his second child with singer Grimes.

Elon and Grimes, who were previously in a custody battle, have three children together, including son X Æ A-Xii, 4, who goes by X, daughter Y, 2, previously named Exa Dark Sideræl, and son Techno Mechanicus, nicknamed Tau, also 2. The two younger children were born via surrogate.

Lil X turns 4 today on May 4th pic.twitter.com/YbyJ4DHTBa — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 4, 2024 @elonmusk