Elon Musk & Grimes Split After 3 Years Together

Getty Images

Elon Musk and Grimes are splitting up, but only kind of going their separate ways.

The SpaceX founder opened up to Page Six, explaining they are “semi-separated,” and co-parenting their 1-year-old son X Æ A-Xii.

Elon said, “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms.”

Musk went on, “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in L.A. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

Getty Images

Elon and the singer recently attended the Met Gala, however she posed alone on the red carpet, and he was spotted inside. She also attended his after party at Zero Bond that night.