Grimes on Motherhood and What Her Son with Elon Musk Calls Her Instead of ‘Mama’

Singer Grimes says becoming a mom changed her life, but she doesn’t exactly identify with the word “mother.”

The 33-year-old star, real name Claire Elise Boucher, let the Vogue cameras in as she got ready for the 2021 Met Gala.

As she transformed into a gown by Iris van Herpen that was inspired by the 1984 film version of "Dune," she touched on her personal life.

Grimes and partner Elon Musk, 50, are the parents of 16-month-old X Æ A-Xii.

She revealed, "I think having a baby was a big rebirth for me, like, artistically. Being a ‘mother’ — feels weird to say. For some reason, I don't identify with that word."

Grimes continued, "Which is also really weird because X, he says 'Claire,' but he doesn't say 'Mama’… maybe he can sense my distaste for the word 'mother.'"

She clarified, “Which I don’t even know why I have a distaste for it, because I respect it, I just can’t identify with it, weirdly.”

As far as her music endeavors go, Grimes is finishing up a new album and said it is “by far my greatest work that I’ve ever done.”