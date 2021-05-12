Why Grimes Was Hospitalized After Elon Musk’s ‘SNL’ Hosting Debut

Getty

Over the weekend, Tesla bigwig Elon Musk hosted “Saturday Night Live” for the first time ever.

Musk’s girlfriend Grimes was on hand for his debut — and made a cameo on the show — but later suffered a panic attack!

On Tuesday, Grimes revealed on Instagram, “Forgot to post these cuz I somehow caused myself to have a panic attack and went to the hospital yesterday which tbh was quite scary and I suppose it’s a good time to start therapy.”

Grimes also shared backstage photos of herself as Princess Peach while posing with musical guest Miley Cyrus.

Along with praising Miley for being “good live and so chill,” Grimes made sure to show her appreciation to the “SNL” crew, writing, “So grateful to the SNL team for being so kind and letting me sneak in as princess peach.”

Grimes also showed some love for her beau, writing, “So proud of my beautiful E (which I know will upset the grimes fans so I apologize in advance) but he killed it.”

During Musk’s monologue, he revealed he has Asperger syndrome.

Asperger’s is a neurodevelopmental disorder akin to autism that is typically characterized by above-average intelligence but impaired social skills and repetitive behaviors.