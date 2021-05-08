Elon Musk Reveals He Has Asperger's in 'SNL' Monologue

Tesla CEO Elon Musk became the first non-entertainer since Donald Trump to host "SNL" Saturday night, and he broke news in his monologue.

After a Mother's Day-themed cold open, Musk launched into his self-deprecating monologue, noting that he was becoming the first person with Asperger's to host the show — or, at least, "the first person to admit it."

Asperger syndrome is a neurodevelopmental disorder akin to autism that is typically characterized by above-average intelligence but impaired social skills and repetitive behaviors.

He also joked that while he is always razzed for smoking pot on Joe Rogan's podcast, "That was one time" — comparing it to O.J. Simpson allegedly committing murder one time.

Musk then went on to point out that Simpson hosted "SNL" not once but twice, and "killed" both times.