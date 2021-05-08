Celebrity News May 08, 2021
Elon Musk Reveals He Has Asperger's in 'SNL' Monologue
Tesla CEO Elon Musk became the first non-entertainer since Donald Trump to host "SNL" Saturday night, and he broke news in his monologue.
After a Mother's Day-themed cold open, Musk launched into his self-deprecating monologue, noting that he was becoming the first person with Asperger's to host the show — or, at least, "the first person to admit it."
Asperger syndrome is a neurodevelopmental disorder akin to autism that is typically characterized by above-average intelligence but impaired social skills and repetitive behaviors.
He also joked that while he is always razzed for smoking pot on Joe Rogan's podcast, "That was one time" — comparing it to O.J. Simpson allegedly committing murder one time.
Musk then went on to point out that Simpson hosted "SNL" not once but twice, and "killed" both times.
Musk's episode of "SNL," with Miley Cyrus as the musical guest, became the first in history to be livestreamed on YouTube to over 100 countries.