Elon Musk Posts Rare Family Photo with Grimes and Baby X Æ A-XII

Family day! Elon Musk shared a rare pic with Grimes and their son 10-month-old son X Æ A-XII.

The pic shows Elon, 49, and Grimes, 32, in sunglasses with a bouquet of flowers as X Æ A-XII reaches out from his dad’s arms to touch the blooms.

Elon's mother Maye Musk praised her grandson, commenting, "Adorable X. Nearly walking."

Musk notes the photo was snapped in “Starbase, Texas,” where he plans to create a new city.

Creating the city of Starbase, Texas — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 2, 2021 @elonmusk

On March 2, he revealed his plan to set up the town incorporating Boca Chica near the Gulf Coast of Texas, where he already has a launch site and rocket production facility for SpaceX. He wrote, "From thence to Mars, And hence the Stars."

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino, however, told Bloomberg only a casual inquiry had been made so far. "Sending a tweet doesn't make it so,” he said. “They have a lot of hoops and hurdles to go through before they can make it so. I think they may be getting a little ahead of themselves."

Grimes and the Tesla CEO welcomed their son in May 2020. They originally named him X Æ A-12 but changed it to X Æ A-XII due to California birth certificate laws.