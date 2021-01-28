Pics! Grimes Gave Her and Elon Musk’s Baby an At-Home ‘Viking’ Haircut

Getty Images

At-home haircuts are the norm during the pandemic, and even Grimes tried it with her and Elon Musk’s son X Æ A-XII.

The star shared pics of the 8-month-old on Instagram Stories, featuring his new ’do that appeared almost shaved on the side. In one photo, she can be seen giving him a trim in the bathtub with scissors as he plays with his bath toys.

It may not have been the look she was going for; she wrote: “Not sure this haircut went well but he’s a Viking now.”

Grimes later added, “Haircut inspired by ‘The Last Kingdom’ on Netflix, which is a masterpiece.”

The singer and the Tesla CEO welcomed their son in May 2020. They originally named him X Æ A-12 but changed it to X Æ A-XII due to California birth certificate laws.