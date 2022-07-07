Elon Musk Secretly Welcomes Twins with Shivon Zilis (Report)

Getty Images

It looks like Tesla CEO Elon Musk is a dad again.

Musk, 51, reportedly welcomed twins with Neurolink exec Shivon Zilis, 36, last year.

According to Business Insider, Elon and Shivon filed papers to change the twins’ names “to have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name.”

Elon and Shivon’s name-change request has been approved by a judge.

The court docs revealed that the twins were born in November, just weeks before Musk welcomed his baby girl Exa Dark Sideræl via surrogate with his ex, singer Grimes.

Musk seemingly confirmed the twins’ birth on Twitter.

On Thursday, he tweeted, “Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far.”

“Mark my words, they are sadly true,” he added.

In another tweet, Musk joked, “Maybe Tesla should make a highly configurable Robovan for people & cargo?”