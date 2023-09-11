Getty Images

Grimes is addressing the news she welcomed a third child with Elon Musk.

The stars are already the parents of X Æ A-12, 3, and Exa Dark Sideræl, 20 months. Now, the Tesla CEO’s biography reveals they also welcomed a third child, named Techno Mechanicus.

A New York Times review of Walter Isaacson’s book “Elon Musk” announced the baby’s existence to the world.

Now, Grimes has taken to Twitter to break her silence on the child and also to reveal she had an overdue conversation with Neuralink executive Shivon Zillis, who shares 19-month-old twins with Elon.

Hey, I wud prefer to not breathe any more life into this current press cycle but I want to de-escalate the narrative atm.



I spoke with Shivon at length finally, which was long overdue. This wasn't her fault, plz don't be angry at her! We respect each other a lot and we're… — Grimes (@Grimezsz) September 10, 2023 @Grimezsz

She also addressed a photo that Isaacson had posted of Elon, Shivon and the twins, to which she had replied the situation was “utterly ripping my family apart.”

Now, the star says, “I truly apologize for responding to Walter like that. As u can imagine, that was a very gut level reaction to a thing that has been very hard for me. Communication about the twins wasn't handled super well in the past, but I now totally understand what happened and totally forgive the situation.”

The 35-year-old went on, “Women are so often pitted against each other. Speaking with Shivon, it's very evident she's an amazing human and we both just want what's best for our kids.”

Acknowledging her newest addition, she said, “I wish I could show u how cute little Techno is but my priority rn is keeping my babies out of the public eye, Plz respect that at this time.”

Shivon also tweeted, "At the end of the day it all ended up for the best! Thank you for taking the time to really connect and understand each other. So glad we had such a wonderful talk, was insanely overdue. You're a total badass and I respect you very much as well. I can't wait for kiddo play date and congrats on baby Tau as well!"