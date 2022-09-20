Grimes Shares Rare Photo of Daughter with Elon Musk

Getty Images

Grimes gave fans a rare glimpse of her daughter Exa Dark Sideræl with Elon Musk.

In the photo, the little girl, nicknamed Y, has her hand on top of the book “The Birth of Tragedy” by German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche.

Grimes wrote in the caption, "My daughter is dancing to techno over this copy of the birth of tragedy by Nietzsche - what a queen.” She added in a follow-up tweet, "She loves Boris Brejcha omg she's so hardcore haha.”

Grimes and Elon welcomed Y privately around December. The baby came as a surprise since Elon and Grimes, who share son X Æ A-Xii, seemed to split in September. X was born in 2020.

My daughter is dancing to techno over this copy of the birth of tragedy by nietzsche - what a queen pic.twitter.com/GajRCEVDen — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) September 18, 2022 @Grimezsz

Grimes only confirmed Y’s arrival after an infant was heard crying in the house during an interview for the April issue of Vanity Fair.

At first, Grimes said, “I’m not at liberty to speak on these things,” but eventually confirmed the baby’s arrival and helped explain her name.

The magazine explains the name as, “Exa is a reference to the supercomputing term exaFLOPS (the ability to perform 1 quintillion floating-point operations per second).” While Dark is the unknown, Grimes told the magazine, “People fear it but truly it’s the absence of photons. Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe.”

The singer also shared the pronunciation of Sideræl — “sigh-deer-ee-el,” adding that it means “the true time of the universe, star time, deep space time, not our relative earth time.” Not to mention a tribute to Grimes’ favorite “Lord of the Rings” character, Galadriel.

Explaining her relationship status with Musk at the time of the interview, she said, “There’s no real word for it. I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time… We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.”