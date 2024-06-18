Getty Images

It looks like things are getting ugly between Billy Ray Cyrus and his ex Firerose.

Firerose has responded to Billy Ray’s divorce filing with some major allegations against the country singer!

In a counter complaint, obtained by People magazine, Firerose claimed that Cyrus struggles with substance abuse issues, which cause him to be “unpredictable and volatile.”

Firerose also claimed that Billy filed for divorce one day before she was scheduled to undergo a preventive double mastectomy.

Her legal team wrote in the docs, “Wife was the victim of extreme verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse. Wife was subjected to Husband’s persistent drug use accompanied with the consumption of marijuana which made Husband unpredictable and volatile towards Wife.”

Earlier this month, Billy Ray filed for an annulment, citing “irreconcilable differences” and “inappropriate marital conduct.”

Firerose responded to docs, denying inappropriate marital conduct, accusing Cyrus of acting inappropriately and making their living situation “unsafe.”

According to Firerose, Cyrus “continuously launched verbal assaults” at her weeks leading up to her scheduled surgery that put her "into an emotional and psychological prison.”

The docs say, “When Wife would attempt to voice certain concerns, Husband would often call her a ‘selfish f---ing bitch’ and continually alleged that she was using him.”

She alleges that Cyrus’ brother and sister-in-law banged on her bedroom door for three-and-a-half hours the day before her surgery demanding she leave their shared home. She says she did, and was left with nowhere to live.

Firerose also says she was relying on Billy Ray's health insurance and previous “promises to pay for her surgery.”

She postponed the double mastectomy, which was advised due to her being a carrier of the BRCA1 gene mutation, “indefinitely.”

Firerose is also accusing Cyrus of attempting to ruin her career “in retaliation.” She claims to have lost $415,000 due to Cyrus’ “interference.”

Firerose is requesting alimony from Cyrus.

The docs state, “The accumulation of years of verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse, combined with the fact that Husband has had a direct hand in restricting Wife’s access to income and future opportunities, Wife has developed severe emotional distress from Husband’s actions. Wife has had to seek psychological treatment from her therapist for emergency sessions on more than one occasion.”

Cyrus’ rep have not yet commented on the allegations.

A source close to Cyrus recently told People magazine that Cyrus ended their marriage because Firerose “isn’t the person he thought he married.”